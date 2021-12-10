Left Menu

Car from Andhra minister's convoy hits bike, one killed

A person died while another suffered injuries after a car from the convoy of the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister allegedly hit a bike on Thursday in Prakasam district.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-12-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 01:46 IST
A person died while another suffered injuries after a car from the convoy of the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister allegedly hit a bike on Thursday in Prakasam district. The injured was sent to a nearby hospital in Kurnool.

The accident took place on National Highway at Gobburu in Pedaraveedu Mandal in Prakasam district. P. Rajesh, Police Sub Inspector of Peddaraveedu, informed ANI over the phone that a case has been registered against the car driver of the minister.

He informed that a couple - B. Mahesh and his wife Malleswari - were riding on their bike. "The car coming from the opposite direction hit them in which Mahesh, 31, died on the spot while his wife got severe injuries. When the accident happened, the minister was not in the car and that the car had been given for the servicing purpose a couple of days back," Rajesh said. (ANI)

