J-K: 12th standard girl pens 3 books, becomes youngest author from Kashmir valley

A 12th standard girl from South Kashmir's Kulgam district, Bushra Nida has become one of the youngest authors from Kashmir valley as she has written three books so far.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-12-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 01:46 IST
Bushra Nida, Youngest author from Kashmir Valley (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 12th standard girl from South Kashmir's Kulgam district, Bushra Nida has become one of the youngest authors from Kashmir valley as she has written three books so far. The three books which have been written by Nida titled 'Tulips of Feelings',' The Davy' (Poetic Rendition of Elements of Periodic Table) and 'E=mc2'.

After writing these books, the girl has shot to fame and received awards for the first and second books. Bushra's first book 'Tulips of Feelings' got Appreciation Award from 'India Book of Records' while her second book 'The Davy' (Poetic Rendition of Elements of Periodic Table) gained international applause and is registered as 'Golden Book of World Records' and 'Asia Book of Records'. She had also won 'International Kalam's Golden Award 2021' for her second book.

Regarding her third book, she said, "In the book, I have tried to simplify the formula by giving it a poetic form so that even a layperson can understand it easily." She said that it is the first poetry book written on E=mc2 and even applied to get it registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

"I have submitted the application and it has been accepted. The committee is now scrutinizing my claim. I am hopeful to get the title on my name," she said. Bushra also said that she was interested in writing and reading poems since childhood which made her write three books and wants to become a doctor because it was her late father's dream.

Naseera Akhter, the girl's mother feels proud of her daughter's talent and achievements. "I am proud of her talent and achievements. I thank god for supporting her and hope she continues to reach heights in future. She has written her first book in Class 10th. If she continues to work with dedication, she will gain fame across the world," her mother said. (ANI)

