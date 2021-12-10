Left Menu

NGO in Hyderabad to start crematorium for pets soon

With a focus to provide a graceful exit to deceased pet animals, the People For Animal (PFA) Abhaya NGO will soon start a crematorium for pets in HyderabadNGO in Hyderabad to start crematorium for pets soon.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-12-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 02:50 IST
NGO in Hyderabad to start crematorium for pets soon
Visuals from People For Animal (PFA) Abhaya NGO in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a focus to provide a graceful exit to deceased pet animals, the People For Animal (PFA) Abhaya NGO will soon start a crematorium for pets in HyderabadNGO in Hyderabad to start crematorium for pets soon. Speaking to ANI, Manjira Sen, Rescue Director at PFA said, "As we deal with sick and diseased animals all the time, we ourselves become the pet owners and it's a constant worry that what to do with the pets after they pass away."

"It has always been in discussion but didn't have space nor facilities in Hyderabad. Hopefully, we should embark on it at the earliest," she said. Sen said that the NGO is in the stages of finally procuring the incinerator and creating the crematorium where the pets of all stature can be given graceful adieu.

"Unfortunately, the pets don't live as long as we'd like them to and the people living in rented houses and apartments don't know what to do when the pet is deceased, a lot of the people try to bury the animals in the burial ground which is an expensive prospect and messy. So, the PFA Abhaya has been toying for the creation of a crematorium," Sen said. "We have got all the permissions from pollution control and other permission that we needed. We have already allotted the place and the shed is constructed, now we are looking for the incinerator. It costs around Rs 35 lakhs and we have donations upto Rs 13 lakh," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021