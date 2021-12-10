Left Menu

Group of people attempts to forcefully enter church in Haryana's Rohtak

A group of people attempted to forcefully enter a church in Rohtak on Thursday alleging that religious conversion is taking place there.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 10-12-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 04:52 IST
Group of people attempts to forcefully enter church in Haryana's Rohtak
Visuals outside the Indira Colony Church in Rohtak (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people attempted to forcefully enter a church in Rohtak on Thursday alleging that religious conversion is taking place there. The church is located in the Indira Colony of Rohtak.

The Assistant Pastor of the Church said, "People come here out of devotion, just like any other place of worship. We never forced anyone to come here. Last evening SHO came and told us of a complaint. We gave all our information to the chowki incharge. SHO then came and inspected the situation here." Meanwhile, the administration deployed police personnel outside the church following the incident.

"We received a complaint that something like this might be happening. We probed and found nothing like that. We deployed personnel as precautionary measures. There was a congregation for which no permission had been obtained. So, it was dispersed," said Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

