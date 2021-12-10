Left Menu

24-year-old man dies by suicide in Mumbai after woman friend doesn't receive phone call

A 24-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after his woman friend did not receive his call in Mumbai's Deonar area, according to the police.

Updated: 10-12-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 11:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after his woman friend did not receive his call in Mumbai's Deonar area, according to the police. The deceased has been identified as Manav Lalwani.

Trombay Police station senior officer Siddheshwar Gove told the media that the victim and his woman friend attended a late-night party with friends. "Upon reaching home after the party was over, he tried contacting her on phone. However, she did not pick up the call. Upon repeated failure to contact her, he died by suicide by hanging himself," the police officer informed.

His parents found him hanging on the terrace on Tuesday morning and informed the police. The victim's body has been sent for postmortem.

CCTV footage is being checked for further investigation. A case has been registered and the statement of the girl has been recorded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

