World powers to test Iran's good faith over commitment to June texts - source

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:51 IST
Iran said it was willing to work from the basis of June texts when talks over its nuclear programme resumed on Thursday, a European diplomatic source said, adding that world powers would test in the next couple of days whether this was true.

Working groups to discuss sanctions and the nuclear aspects of reviving a 2015 deal will begin on Friday.

"Iran said it accepted to work from the June texts. This will now be put to the test over the next couple of days," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

