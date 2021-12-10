Left Menu

Air Marshal Amit Dev remembers Gen Bipin Rawat for his contribution

Air Marshal Dev remembered General Rawat for his contribution to the Armed Forces.

Updated: 10-12-2021 14:51 IST
Air Marshal Amit Dev remembers Gen Bipin Rawat for his contribution
Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePROPalam)
Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command leads in expressing profound grief and condolences of all personnel and families of Western Air Command on the demise of General Bipin Rawat, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, ADC, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), his wife Smt Madhulika Rawat and all the officers & personnel who lost their lives in the helicopter accident.

Air Marshal Dev remembered General Rawat for his contribution to the Armed Forces. His efforts towards modernising Armed Forces shall remain etched in the memory of the nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

