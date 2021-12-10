NATJOINTS satisfied with access control for FW De Klerk memorial

A National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) assessment has expressed satisfaction with security plans, route security, and access control for the memorial service of the later former President FW de Klerk on Sunday.

In a statement, NATJOINTS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda said the structure had been meeting regularly to assess the plans.

She said all relevant Departments had been meeting regularly in preparation for the state memorial service scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town, in compliance with the COVID-19 Alert Level 1 regulations.

"The structure, comprising of all law enforcement agencies at both National and Provincial levels as well as various other government departments, formed part of the planning team to ensure the smooth running of the state memorial service," she said.

Invited guests who would be attending the state memorial service were urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner, said Mathe.

"Attendees are also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience in a bid to ensure that all participants are able mourn in a safe and secure environment.

"In line with the COVID-19 Adjusted Alert Level 1 protocols, attendees are reminded to wear their masks at all times and practice social distancing. Attendees are also advised that hand sanitizer stations will be available at all key points at the venue."

She said members of the public were cautioned against committing illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner.

The anticipated road closures from Saturday 11/12/2021 - 12/12/2021 are as follows:

Groote Kerk

* Bureau and Spin Street between Adderley Street and Plein Street from 06:00 on Sunday 2021/12/12

*Parliament Street between Parliament Precinct and Church Square from 06:00 on Sunday 2021/12/12

*Adderley Street (one lane nearest to Groote Kerk) between Parliament Precinct and Longmarket Street from 17:00 on Saturday 2021/12/11 till end of the Event on Sunday 2021/12/12.

Mathe said the NATJOINTS was confident that all attendees irrespective of race, colour, creed and/or political affiliation would come together harmoniously to honour the late Deputy President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)