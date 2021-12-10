PSC welcomes developing guidelines on lifestyle audits in Public Service

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has welcomed the Department of Public Service and Administration's efforts in leading, coordinating and developing guidelines on lifestyle audits in the Public Service.

"To this end, the PSC as part of its oversight role will work with the DPSA [Department of Public Service and Administration] as a lead department in this area of work with the view to monitor and evaluate the implementation across the entire public service," the PSC said in a statement on Thursday.

The PSC said it recognises the importance of conducting lifestyle audits towards the realisation of a capable, ethical and developmental state.

"The auditing of lifestyles of public servants is certainly an important tool in the fight against corruption."

Earlier this week the PSC announced that the DPSA has approved a guide on implementing lifestyle audits in the Public Service which would commence in February 2022.

In Thursday's statement it added that in the execution of its functions, the PSC is guided by its Constitutional mandate which is to promote a high standard of professional ethics in the public service and to investigate, monitor and evaluate the organisation and administration, and personnel practices of the public service.

The PSC is also required to ensure effective and efficient public administration.

Having made inputs into the conceptualisation of this important milestone, the PSC eagerly awaits further communication from the department regarding this project," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)