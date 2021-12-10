Left Menu

Pack up: Long day for farmers at Singhu as they dismantle a makeshift town

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 15:25 IST
Pack up: Long day for farmers at Singhu as they dismantle a makeshift town
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladders, tarpaulin, poles and ropes lay scattered at the Singhu border protest site on Friday as farmers dismantled tents, bundled up their belongings and loaded them onto trucks.

Time and again, they chant 'Bole So Nihaal' to pump themselves up.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, had on Thursday announced the suspension of the protest that began over a year ago to seek the repeal of the Centre's farm laws.

Weeks after the government withdrew the contentious laws, the farmers will head home on Saturday morning.

The young and elderly joined hands to dismantle the sturdy temporary structures they had erected on a long dusty stretch of the Delhi-Karnal road over the past year.

Jassa Singh, 69, a farmer from Punjab's Faridkot said, ''More men means it will be over quickly. We had ample time to build them, but we leave tomorrow. Hence, the haste... I have eaten a lot of ghee in my life. My muscles are as good as of a 30-year-old man.'' As the men bundled up the clothes and mattresses and swiftly loaded them onto the trucks, women prepared lunch.

''The gas stoves and the utensils will be packed at last. We still have to cook dinner and tomorrow's breakfast,'' said Mai Kaur, 61, from Jalandhar in Punjab.

Cardboard, thermocol, iron wire mesh, PVC sheets and mosquito nets lay around the dismantled structures.

The youngsters inspected the tractors, cleaned the trolleys in preparation for the journey back home.

They stop to have lunch or tea or a snack and return to work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021