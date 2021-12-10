Vegetable prices

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 15:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1,000-6,000, Brinjal 400-7000, Tomato 333-10500, Bitter Gourd 3000-6000, Bottle Gourd 230-6000, Ash Gourd 1200-2000, Green Chilli 180-5500, Banana Green 1000-3600, Beans 400-8000, Green Ginger 600-4000, Carrot 1500-7000, Cabbage 1300-5000, Ladies Finger 200-6800, Snakegourd 3000-5500, Beetroot 1000-6000, Cucumber 700-4167, Ridge Gourd 2000-7800, Radish 1000-6000, Capsicum 300-9000, Drumstick 1800-30000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1851, Knoll Khol 1415-8000, Lime 100-5400.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

