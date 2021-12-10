Left Menu

Trade body thanks TN govt over price reduction of SIDCO land

The local chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday welcomed the announcement of cut in price of plots at various SIDCO Small Industries Development Corporation estates across Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2021
The local chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday welcomed the announcement of cut in price of plots at various SIDCO (Small Industries Development Corporation) estates across Tamil Nadu. The reduction is reduced by 5 to 75 per cent depending on the industrial estate.''We thank Chief Minister M K Stalin for the announcement which is aimed at improving industrial investment in the State. This will certainly achieve the Chief Minister's target of making Tamil Nadu a US $1 trillion economy by 2030,'' Chamber president C Balasubramanian said in a statement here. By reducing the rates, the government has made it affordable for entrepreneurs and businessmen to buy plots in various SIDCO Industrial estates, he said. The reduction, which was announced for the first time in 50 years, would support and help medium enterprises buy vacant lands at present, he added.

