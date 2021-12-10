Central team already visited TN to assess damage due to heavy rains in Oct-Nov: Agri Min
The Centre constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT for on the spot assessment of damage due to heavy rainfloods in October-November, 2021, he said.The IMCT visited the affected areas during November 21-24 this year. The minister further said Rs 1,088 crore has been allocated under State Disaster Response Fund SDRF for 2021-22 fiscal year to the Tamil Nadu government, which includes Rs 816 crore as central share.
- Country:
- India
A central team has already visited Tamil Nadu for a spot assessment of the damage caused by heavy rain and floods during the October-November period, Parliament was informed on Friday.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said the Tamil Nadu government has requested central assistance of Rs 549.63 crore for the damage caused by heavy rain and floods. The Centre constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) for on-the-spot assessment of damage due to heavy rain/floods in October-November, 2021, he said.
The IMCT visited the affected areas during November 21-24 this year. The minister further said Rs 1,088 crore has been allocated under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the 2021-22 fiscal year to the Tamil Nadu government, which includes Rs 816 crore as a central share. The central share has been released in advance, he added.
