NEDFi Itanagar holds Business Meet as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

NEDFi, Itanagar Branch commemorated the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" by organizing a "Business Meet" at Hotel Su-Pinsa, Near Civil Secretariat, Itanagar, Papum Pare District, Arunachal Pradesh. The meet was attended by 27 potential entrepreneurs.

During the meet, a presentation on the activities of NEDFi and various Loan Products of NEDFi with emphasis on the low-interest rate and newly incorporated NEDFi schemes on Health, Tea, Handloom & Handicraft industry and Self-Employed Professionals Business Loan Scheme.

Special Invitee, Shri Goli Angu, Deputy Director, Department of Industry, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh highlighted the various schemes under North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) and incentives under NEIDS.

The participants were briefed on how to apply and process for loan documentation procedures including securities and recovery aspects of bank finance by BM, NEDFi Itanagar. They were also informed on the importance of bookkeeping, audited financial statements and healthy banking transactions etc.

The session concluded with questionnaires from the entrepreneurs which were responded by NEDFi Itanagar Branch. The participants show their interest on real estate projects, restaurants, projects on petty trades etc.

