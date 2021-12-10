Left Menu

CESL to distribute LED bulbs at Rs 10/unit to mark National Energy Conservation Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:55 IST
CESL to distribute LED bulbs at Rs 10/unit to mark National Energy Conservation Day
State-owned CESL will distribute LED bulbs at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 10 per unit under the Gram UJALA scheme to mark National Energy Conservation Day on December 14.

''On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day 2021, observed each year on 14th December, Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will be expanding their flagship Gram UJALA programme,'' a power ministry statement said.

Under the initiative, LED bulbs will be distributed at a highly subsidised rate at Rs 10 across 2,579 villages in five states -- Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Launched in March 2021 by R K Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, the programme has already achieved a distribution mark of more than 33 lakh LED bulbs in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Starting December 14, it will be active in the other three states as well, the statement said.

CESL will continue to provide 7-Watt, and 12-Watt energy-efficient LED bulbs that come with a guarantee period of three years against submission of working incandescent bulbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

