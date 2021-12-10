MoD signs MoU with IITE Gandhinagar to train Sainik School teachers

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE) Gandhinagar to facilitate training to teachers of Sainik Schools. The MoU was signed in New Delhi on December 10, 2021 by Joint Secretary (Land & Works) and Honorary Secretary, Sainik Schools Society (SSS), Shri Rakesh Mittal on behalf of MoD and Registrar of IITE Dr Himanshu Patel in the presence Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and IITE Vice Chancellor Dr Harshad A Patel.

Terming the MoU as a significant step towards capacity building of teachers of Sainik Schools in terms of imparting quality education to students with Indian ethos, the Defence Secretary said it would help to enhance the brand of not only existing Sainik Schools but also 100 upcoming Schools.

The MoU is for the period of five years commencing with effect from January 2022 under which 800 plus teachers of all Sainik Schools will be trained through courses named 'Gurudiksha' & 'Pratibaddhta'.

The main objective of this MoU is to nurture the teachers of tomorrow with the transformative knowledge of Indian traditions and usher in a new era of teacher education focusing upon the integral development of teachers. Some other salient features of the MoU are as follows:

(a) Implementation of New Education Policy in schools.

(b) Development of Leadership qualities among students.

(c) Time management of UPSC-NDA preparation and CBSE curriculum.

(d) Selection of appropriate pedagogies for academic subjects.

(e) Inspiring and motivating teachers and students.

(f) Lesson plan assessment strategies.

(g) Dealing with individual differences, emotional & behavioural problems of students as a Mentor.

(h) Dealing with parents as a mentor.

(i) Enhancing Teacher-Pupil relationship in boarding school environment.

Additional Secretary Smt Nivedita Shukla Verma and other senior civil and military officials of MoD were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)