J-K: 2 policemen killed in terrorist attack in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora

Two policemen have been killed after terrorists attacked them in the Gulshan Chowk area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:22 IST
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen have been killed after terrorists attacked them in the Gulshan Chowk area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists fired upon a police party, killing two police personnel, namely Selection Grade Constable Mohd Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad.

"Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. In this terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the police said in a tweet. The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited. (ANI)

