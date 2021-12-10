Left Menu

More than 100 homes burned by forest fire on the Chilean island of Chiloe

The fire was brought under control overnight, although small areas were still smoldering, Interior Ministry official Alejandro Verges said. "We are removing debris and putting out small remaining sources of fire. Fortunately, overnight it was possible to contain the blaze," Verges said.

More than a hundred homes were burned by a forest fire that spread to the town of Castro on the tourist island of Chiloe, off southern Chile, local officials said on Friday. The fire was brought under control overnight, although small areas were still smoldering, Interior Ministry official Alejandro Verges said.

"We are removing debris and putting out small remaining sources of fire. Fortunately, overnight it was possible to contain the blaze," Verges said. The Chiloe archipelago is located about 1,000 km (600 miles) south of the capital city, Santiago.

