Left Menu

Advances in Iran nuclear talks 'logical', EU official says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:12 IST
Advances in Iran nuclear talks 'logical', EU official says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are moving forward, a senior European Union official said on Friday, adding that various big matters were still open for a deal on a final text.

"My impression is that we are simply advancing in quite the logical way of the negotiation," the official said, when asked if the EU, which is chairing the talks, was optimistic about the new Iranian negotiating team's position.

"That's probably why our European friends interpret that the Iranian delegation is more forthcoming," the official said, adding that seven or eight points were still open to agree a deal and that they represented "huge political points".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021