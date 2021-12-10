Goa reports 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Goa has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin by the state government issued on Friday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 1.32 per cent. A total of 2,796 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the same duration, 35 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,75,443. A total of 3,482 deaths have been reported in the state so far, with zero deaths being reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 450 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Since the start of the pandemic in the state in March 2020, the state has reported a total of 1,79,375 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

