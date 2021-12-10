Left Menu

Goa reports 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Goa has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin by the state government issued on Friday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:09 IST
Goa reports 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin by the state government issued on Friday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 1.32 per cent. A total of 2,796 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the same duration, 35 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,75,443. A total of 3,482 deaths have been reported in the state so far, with zero deaths being reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 450 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Since the start of the pandemic in the state in March 2020, the state has reported a total of 1,79,375 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021