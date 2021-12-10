Explain PM's surprise 'net zero' announcement at Glasgow climate meet: Opposition in LS

Opposition members on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a ''volte-face'' by setting a net zero emissions target by 2070 at the climate summit in Glasgow and questioned the rationale behind it.

''Even a week before the COP 26, the government of India did not show any inclination to announce net zero target. Actually, the Environment Secretary had ruled it out in the media,'' Trinamool member Saugata Roy said during a discussion on climate change in Lok Sabha.

The discussion on climate change in Lok Sabha was initiated by DMK member Kanimozhi on Wednesday.

''What prompted and under what pressure the prime minister did a volte-face in Glasgow and announced net zero target in 2070? Is there any credible research available to vindicate the 2070 net zero target? Was any discussion carried out on the net zero target,'' Roy asked.

N K Premachandran (RSP) accused the developed nations of diluting their climate commitments over the past three decades since the 1992 Rio conference.

''The principle of equity has been diluted and lost over the last 30 years. 'Common but differentiated responsibility' has become an insignificant part of the Glasgow declaration,'' he said referring to the concept first accepted at the UN Conference on Environment and Development in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro.

He rued that even the concept of developed and developing countries had been changed at the COP 26 climate summit in Glagow and accused the rich countries of hiding behind poor countries in tackling the challenges posed by climate change.

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) lauded the prime minister's initiatives to popularise use of energy efficient LED bulbs as an alternative to traditional lighting solutions and offer LPG subsidies which, he claimed, has reduced the dependence on firewood for cooking.

Bidhuri accused the Congress of ''playing politics'' with Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of cleanliness and sustainable living and targeted it over the ''failure'' to enact a law to ensure clean air in the country.

Hasnain Masoodi (NC) said there is a need to shift towards sustainable development so that nature is protected.

It is the time to act now to protect climate, said Benny Behanan (Congress).

Attitude of both states and the Centre is negative on climate change, he observed.

Jagdambika Pal (BJP) said, ''We should not indulge in blame game.... All states irrespective of their political affiliation should work together on the issue of climate change and environment protection.'' From developing country like India, the commitment to zero emission by 2070 at the recent COP26 is an important announcement.

Tapir Gao (BJP) suggested that there is a need to bring in environment awareness from the school level.

There is also need to tighten law around environment protection so that there is deterrence for exploitation of nature, the BJP member said.

National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma said development today has to be reconsidered and ''we cannot follow the western model of development''.

''We have to work toward the well-being of the planet and the people at the same time,'' Sangma said.

Congress' K Suresh said it is unfortunate that developing nations like India are being blamed for the changes in climate when responsibility of degradation of environment was of the developed world and its relentless pursuit for profit and greed.

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (M) said remedial actions on climate change must not be limited to international conferences or declarations or statements in the media.

Tangible and visible actions on climate change should come and a special session to discuss this issue should be held, he said.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, in his intervention during the discussion, said the central government is working towards making use of stubble in making biofuels and manure in an exercise aimed at reducing incidents of its burning, seen to be a source of air pollution in the northern region, including the national capital.

Yadav made these remarks after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that Punjab farmers were being ''defamed'' for stubble burning and asked the central government to provide them with resources to deal with it.

NTPC had recently procured 3,000 tonnes of stubble and the government will review its result to see how it can be used for biofuels, Yadav noted.

Badal cited reports, including a submission by the central government, to claim that stubble burning plays a minimal role in air pollution and asked the ministry to bring out a white paper on the issue.

Cases have been lodged against farmers and fines imposed on them for burning stubble, the SAD MP from Bathinda said, and targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for ''defaming'' them.

In reply, Yadav said stubble burning has now been decriminalised and also listed the measures taken to put to use stubble for different purposes so that farmers don't burn them.

It has allocated Rs 700 crore for machinery to get rid of stubble, and Uttar Pradesh used six lakh acres of land while Punjab and Haryana used one lakh acres each for using it as manure, he said.

Taking a swipe at the AAP government in Delhi, the Union minister said it used only 4,000 acres but put out big advertisements on using stubble as manure.

The debate in Lok Sabha will continue on a later date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)