PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:14 IST
SGPC to honour farmer leaders on Dec 13 at Golden Temple
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SGPCAmritsar)
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will honour the farmer leaders upon their arrival to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

The decision along with other important ones was taken during the SGPC's executive committee meeting chaired by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Dhami said the SGPC will be honouring the farmer leaders on December 13 at the information centre of the Golden Temple.

''The SGPC has supported the farmers during the 'kisan sangharsh' (farmers' struggle) and would continue to stand firm with them in future also,'' said Dhami.

About the other decision, he said simple 'langar' would be served by the SGPC to commemorate the martyrdom fortnight of the 'sahibzadas' of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru, from December 21 to 30.

''During this period, sweets will not be made in 'langar' inside every gurdwara. Martyrdom fortnight is very emotional for Sikhs and it is important to practice the spirit of the history of these days,'' he said.

'Jaap' (recitation of Gurbani) would be done during the fortnight in commemoration of 'sahibzadas' and other martyrs, Dhami added.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Thursday had decided to suspend the over a year-long farmers' movement against three contentious farm laws and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites along Delhi's borders. PTI JMS CHS SUN HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

