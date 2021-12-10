UK, Norway and EU sign agreement on North Sea fishing catch limits
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Friday it had signed a trilateral agreement with Norway and the European Union on fishing catch limits for 2022 for six jointly managed fish stocks in the North Sea.
The government said the catch levels had been set in line with, or lower than, those advised by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea in order to help protect fish stocks.
"We are confident that this agreement has struck a balance that will benefit both our fishing industry and ensure our marine environment is healthy and viable long into the future," Britain's Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Norway
- European Union
- North Sea
ALSO READ
Twenty-seven migrants perish trying to cross Channel to Britain
France and Britain seek answers while trading blame after migrant tragedy
France and Britain trade blame after 27 die in migrant tragedy
Britain says: We will smash the people smugglers
Channel will swallow more migrants heading for Britain, charities say