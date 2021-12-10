Tripura expects investment of Rs 3000 crore as several MoUs signed: Officials

Principal Secretary Tripura Industries and Commerce Prashant Kumar Goyal on Friday said that more than 50 investors have shown their interest to invest in several sectors of Tripura and subsequently inked memorandums of understanding (MOUs). The total investment would be to the tune of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 crore if summed up altogether, the official added.

He was speaking with the reporters on the sidelines of the concluding day of the Destination Tripura investment summit. He said that in these two days representatives of around 80 companies have attended the sectoral seminars and among them, 50 companies have signed MOUs with the government of Tripura and many more companies have shown their interests.

"A total of 50 investors signed the MoU with us. The total worth of investment they have committed through the MOUs would be somewhere around Rs 2500. Some others are also showing interest and the total worth may reach near Rs 3,000 crore" Goyal said. When asked about Tripura's ideal resources like Bamboo, Agarwood and Rubber plantation, Goyal said, "companies also signed MoU for bamboo, agarwood, rubber plantation as well as IT, education, handicraft, tourism ", he said.

According to him, the biggest expression of interest so far the state received was worth Rs 500 crore. Besides companies like Cycle incense sticks, ITC and Dabur have also signed MOUs with the Tripura government. One of the investors representing 'Newleaf Natural' which mainly works in the perfume sector in collaboration with a Vietnam based company said that Tripura was almost an unexplored market and his company is eager to invest here.

"I have come here to introduce my company which is 'Newleaf Natural' which works in the sector of Agarwood--an organic product. We also have collaboration with a Vietnam based company. I personally feel the farmers of Tripura will get a big boost in terms of revenue generation. I am sure it will be a win-win situation for the farmers of Agarwood of Tripura if they agree to start producing Agarwood inoculants with us", said Ashok Reddy a representative of 'Newleaf Natural'. (ANI)

