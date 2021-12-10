After legal battle, Jayalalithaa's niece gets keys of her Poes Garden residence

After a long legal battle, Deepa Jayakumar on Friday received the keys of the Poes Garden bungalow of her late aunt and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. After receiving the keys Jayakumar entered the house along with her brother Deepak Jayakumar.

Deepa and Deepak are the children of Jayalalithaa's brother Jayakumar. Speaking to ANI, Deepa said, "After the court judgment, the government decided to handover the house to my family. I collected the keys of the house from the Collector. If we have to use this house, then a complete renovation needs to be carried out. As there was no electricity supply inside the residence, we could not note down what important inventory missing from the house."

She also said that her family is not in favour of making the residence a memorial centre for the former CM or a museum. On clashes with VK Sasikala, Deepa said, "Since day one, my family and I never got along with her or her family. However, for my aunt's sake, we put up with her and never interfered in my aunt's decision. Now, she is no more, we don't have any ties with Sasikala or her family."(ANI)

