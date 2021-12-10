Left Menu

Traffic arrangement in place for farmers' return: Haryana Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As farmers head home from Delhi borders after ending their yearlong agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, Haryana Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic on National Highways in the state.

A Haryana Police spokesperson on Friday said that the district Superintendents of Police have been instructed to ensure appropriate traffic, security, and law and order arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in all districts between Delhi and Ambala, and Bahadurgarh and Hisar/Jind.

''It is expected that farmers from Kundli and Tikri borders will go back to various destinations in Punjab while passing through the districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Hansi, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa in large groups that will become a large motorcade. "Keeping this in view, adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of traffic have been put in place by the police,'' he said.

At the same time, citizens are also being informed in advance so that they can plan and modify their journey on highways passing through these districts to avoid any inconvenience, he said.

Weeks after the government withdrew the contentious laws, the farmers from Punjab and Haryana will head home on Saturday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

