Germany sees gas as stop-gap solution in energy transition, Scholz says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:04 IST
Germany sees gas as stop-gap solution in energy transition, Scholz says
Germany views gas as a stop-gap solution as it endeavors to decarbonizes its economy , Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday in Brussels where he held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Other countries are following different targets. We don't have agreement yet, but everyone is discussing how to come together," said Scholz, responding to a question about differences with France on whether the EU should classify nuclear energy as sustainable.

Germany's new government, which took over this week, has vowed to step up climate protection efforts with far-reaching reforms, including a faster expansion of renewables and an accelerated coal exit.

