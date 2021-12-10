Left Menu

COVID-19: Seven new Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, including a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler - three from Mumbai and four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation - taking the tally to 17 in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, including a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler - three from Mumbai and four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation - taking the tally to 17 in the state. Three men, aged 48, 25 and 37, are returnees from Tanzania, the UK and South Africa, respectively, while the four patients are the contacts of Nigerian women, who was infected with the new variant on December 6.

Of the seven, four are asymptomatic while three have mild symptoms. Of these new cases, four are fully vaccinated, one has been administered with a single dose against COVID-19 and one is unvaccinated. The toddler is not eligible for vaccination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

