TDP chief urges Andhra govt to grant Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to kin of Lance Naik Sai Teja killed in TN chopper crash

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the Andhra Pradesh government to provide Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the kin of late Lance Naik Sai Teja who died in the recent IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor which also claimed the life of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 10 other defence personnel.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-12-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:21 IST
President of Telugu Desam Party, N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the Andhra Pradesh government to provide Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the kin of late Lance Naik Sai Teja who died in the recent IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor which also claimed the life of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 10 other defence personnel. Naidu, putting forward his demand, said, "Sai Teja rose to join the personal security staff of the country's Chief of Defence Staff within nine years of joining the Indian Army. He belonged to Erraballi panchayat in Kurabalakota mandal in Chittoor district."

The TDP chief wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, urging him to provide a job to one of Sai Teja's family members. Sai Teja joined the army at the age of 20 and he was martyred at 29 years. "Sai Teja was born in a tribal family and made a huge sacrifice in the service of the country. With determination, hard work and commitment, he could get a place in the personal security cover for the chief of the tri-services," he said.

Naidu further said the helicopter crash led to the untimely death of Lance Naik Teja. He stressed the need for the state government to extend all possible help to the bereaved family. (ANI)

