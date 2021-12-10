J-K: Manoj Sinha condoles death of policemen killed in Bandipore terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Bandipore district claiming the lives of two police personnel and extended his condolences to their families. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, "No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on our brave JK Police jawans SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad at Bandipora. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs."

Sinha also said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has "firmly resolved to avenge this barbaric action by the enemies of peace and determined to completely dismantle the terror ecosystem." "J-K administration will extend all possible support to martyrs families," he added.

Two policemen have been killed in a terror crime near Gulshan Chowk area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed. The area has been cordoned off and search operations in the area are underway.

As per the official statement of the police, today at about 05:15 pm, terrorists fired upon a Police party near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. As per the preliminary investigation, as per the police, the terrorists had fired upon police party of Police Station Bandipora near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora in which two police personnel Selection Grade Constable Mohd Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad received critical gunshot injuries.

"Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, however, both of them succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom," the police said. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law.

The investigation is in progress, as the officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime, the police said. (ANI)

