G7 finance ministers to discuss inflation at virtual meeting on Monday

U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest annual gain since 1982 in November, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Economists warn that high inflation could persist well into 2022 with supply bottlenecks showing little sign of easing and with wages rising as firms compete for workers.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations will meet virtually on Monday to discuss the recent spike in inflation, among other matters, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The meeting, reported earlier by Bloomberg News, will be the last under Britain's G7 presidency before Germany takes over that role next year, the source said. The agenda will include economic issues such as inflation, as well global health and climate.

Inflation has been surging as rising demand has come up against clogged supply chains. U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest annual gain since 1982 in November, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

Economists warn that high inflation could persist well into 2022 with supply bottlenecks showing little sign of easing and with wages rising as firms compete for workers.

