White House says it defers to Fed on interest rate decisions
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 01:27 IST
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday the White House will defer to the Federal Reserve on decisions about whether to raise interest rates.
Asked about the possibility of the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, Psaki told reporters the Fed is an independent agency and makes its own decisions.
