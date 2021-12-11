Program to train young entrepreneurs organised in J-K's Srinagar

A 'District as Export Hub' promotion training program was organised on Friday for training young entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on how to export their products in the international market. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce, and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) in association with Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry had organised the training program.

In this training session, the entrepreneurs from around the area take tips from the experts of the aforesaid departments, who also guide them on how to process raw products into finished goods for the export market. Briefing about the program, Aruna Narula, a member of the Business Excellence Export System at DGFT said, "This was a seminar to bring awareness regarding the export procedure. Herein, we told the participants of the various schemes offered by our department-DGFT."

Highlighting the shift in paradigm, she said, "The export procedure has been going on for quite some time, but in the previous times, it was all paperwork. Now, of late, it has become 100 per cent online. So, the seminar was aimed at creating awareness of the same." Adding to it, Sheikh Ashiq, President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries said, "From the last 4-5 years, the export of the Kashmir area has witnessed a downward trend. However, post-COVID, the online prospects have opened. The need to create vast inventory is not there anymore. It has opened a lot of opportunities."

Lauding the initiative, Arifa, a local entrepreneur, said, "The program was very helpful because we got to know about exports and the related schemes, and how we can avail help from the government to initiate exports and take the Kashmiri products to the world." As per the DGFT under the Ministry of Commerce and Trade, "Districts as Export Hubs is the first such initiative of Government of India which tries to target export promotion, manufacturing and employmentgeneration at grass root level and has made States and Districts accountable for the export growth from the Districts in the country."

Through this initiative, the Government of India intends to contribute to the AtmaNirbhar mission by significantly increasing the manufacturing and exports from urban areas while focusing on generating interest and economic activity in the rural hinterland and small towns in the country to push new businesses to export, they said. (ANI)

