J-K: Dense fog covers Kashmir valley, hinders visibility

As the temperature in Jammu and Kashmir continues to dip to sub-zero at nights, the Kashmir valley has been experiencing dense fog in the mornings, hindering visibility and vehicular movement.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-12-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 09:41 IST
Fog at Dal Lake, Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the temperature in Jammu and Kashmir continues to dip to sub-zero at nights, the Kashmir valley has been experiencing dense fog in the mornings, hindering visibility and vehicular movement. Nazir Ahmad, a local, said, "The fog is too dense as it has not rained for a few days. We are hoping for rain or snow soon so that the fog is cleared."

Sharing the same opinion, Mohd Ashraf, a local, added, "The fog is too dense; one can see nothing over 15 feet. Until it snows or rains, the fog won't be cleared." The tourists at Dal Lake also experience difficulty as their view is being restricted by the dense fog.

Deepak, a tourist from Mumbai said, "The visibility is very bad. The vehicular movement is too slow because of it." Adding, Krishna, a tourist, said, "Cars are only moving with their dipper on. The visibility is next to nil."

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Srinagar has been recorded at -2.2 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

