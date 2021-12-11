Allahabad HC quashes FIR against makers of 'Mirzapur' web series

Left Menu

Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed the FIR filed against the producers of the web series 'Mirzapur' for allegedly hurting "religious, social and regional sentiments" through their portrayal of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 12:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed the FIR filed against the producers of the web series 'Mirzapur' for allegedly hurting "religious, social and regional sentiments" through their portrayal of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. The FIR was filed against Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The court also quashed FIR against Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna - writers and directors of two seasons of the show. Allahabad High Court also observed that there were no allegations in the FIR, based on which a case could be lodged.

"Further, there is no allegation that by making the Series Mirzapur the petitioners with intent to create, on grounds of religion, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities." the court said. As per the FIR lodged on January 17, the web series had portrayed Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district in an "indecent and improper manner". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

