Left Menu

Hisar: Two Punjab farmers killed in accident while returning home from Tikri protest site

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:08 IST
Hisar: Two Punjab farmers killed in accident while returning home from Tikri protest site
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Punjab farmers were killed when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Haryana's Hisar while they were returning home from a protest site near the Delhi's Tikri border on Saturday.

Police said one farmer was seriously injured in the accident at Hisar's Dhandoor village.

The farmers belonged to Punjab's Muktsar district and were returning home after their year-long agitation against the Centre's farm laws came to an end, days after the contentious laws were repealed.

"Two farmers were killed while another one was seriously injured when the tractor-trailer they were riding was hit from behind by a truck," Hisar Police Inspector Kaptan said over the phone.

He said five farmers were on the tractor-trailer when the incident took place.

"While one died at the accident spot, another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital," the inspector said.

The dead farmers aged 40 and 34, he said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had started protesting at the Delhi border points on November 26 last year.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, had announced that farmers would go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

Following the announcement, farmers began returning home in large convoys on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near; South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet and more

Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021