Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president
Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:09 IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran was serious in its nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, the official IRNA news agency reported.
"We are serious in the negotiations and if the other side is also serious about the removal of the sanctions, we will achieve a good agreement. We are definitely after a good agreement," IRNA quoted Raisi as saying.
