Sleuths seize Rs 23.14 lakh cash from TN agri official's office
The cash seized is suspected to be misappropriated in respect of a scheme that is aimed at distribution of oil seeds under subsidy to farmers, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said. The inspection led to seizure of Rs 23,14,650 unaccounted cash, the state anti-graft agency said adding a probe was on.
- Country:
- India
Over Rs 23 lakh unaccounted cash was seized by officials of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption from the office of an agriculture department official in Tiruvarur District, authorities said here on Saturday. The cash seized is suspected to be misappropriated in respect of a scheme that is aimed at distribution of oil seeds under subsidy to farmers, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said. Following a tip-off on allegations of irregularities by Assistant Director of Agriculture of a specific block in Tiruvarur district with the connivance of 4 others of the department, a 'surprise check' was held in the office of that official on December 10. The inspection led to seizure of Rs 23,14,650 unaccounted cash, the state anti-graft agency said adding a probe was on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vigilance
- Rs 23
- 14
- 650
- Anti-Corruption
- Directorate
- Tiruvarur District
ALSO READ
Germany logs record 76,414 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
Indonesia reports 453 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
PM Modi, Mukti Yodhas to attend 1971 war victory celebrations at India Gate from December 14-16
India 14 for 1 after dismissing New Zealand for 269 on day 3 of 1st Test
Day 3: Axar takes five to bowl out New Zealand for 296, India 14 for 1