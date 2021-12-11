Left Menu

Sleuths seize Rs 23.14 lakh cash from TN agri official's office

The cash seized is suspected to be misappropriated in respect of a scheme that is aimed at distribution of oil seeds under subsidy to farmers, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said. The inspection led to seizure of Rs 23,14,650 unaccounted cash, the state anti-graft agency said adding a probe was on.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over Rs 23 lakh unaccounted cash was seized by officials of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption from the office of an agriculture department official in Tiruvarur District, authorities said here on Saturday. The cash seized is suspected to be misappropriated in respect of a scheme that is aimed at distribution of oil seeds under subsidy to farmers, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said. Following a tip-off on allegations of irregularities by Assistant Director of Agriculture of a specific block in Tiruvarur district with the connivance of 4 others of the department, a 'surprise check' was held in the office of that official on December 10. The inspection led to seizure of Rs 23,14,650 unaccounted cash, the state anti-graft agency said adding a probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

