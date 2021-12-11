Left Menu

CDS Bipin Rawat's last remains to be immersed in 'Panch Prayag' in Uttarakhand

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-12-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 17:14 IST
Ashes of CDS General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat being immersed in Ganga river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ashes of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were immersed in Ganga in Haridwar on Saturday and some of the last remains of the first Chief of Defence Staff were given to the family members and friends to be immersed in Panch Prayag in Uttarakhand in the next few days. Five revered sites in Uttarakhand where five rivers merge into the Alaknanda river to ultimately form Ganga are called Panch Prayag. These five places, in descending order of river convergence, are Vishnuprayag, Nandaprayag, Karnaprayag, Rudraprayag and Devprayag.

Earlier in the morning today, daughters of CDS General Rawat, Kritika and Tarini, collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment and reached Haridwar to immerse them in the Ganges. The two performed the last rites of their parents on Friday.

CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 13 persons killed in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. General Bipin Rawat was cremated side by side on the same pyre with his wife Madhulika Rawat with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

