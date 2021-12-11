Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates rail overbridge, several other developments projects in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a rail overbridge and several other developments projects in Ahmedabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates train overbridge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone of Umiya Mata Temple at Umiya Campus in Sola, Ahmedabad.

Considered as a place of pilgrimage and centre of faith of the Patidar community, especially the Kadva Patidars, the Umiya Mata temple in Unjha serves as a place of religious importance. The temple, dedicated to Maa Umiya, the reigning deity of the Kadva Patidar sect will come up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders of Patidar Samaj were also present at the ceremony at Umiya Campus. (ANI)

