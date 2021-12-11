Over 50,000 MSMEs in Coimbatore to down shutters on December 20

Coimbatore, Dec 11 (PTI): Over 50,000 MSMEs in the district would participate in the one-day closure of industries on December 20 to draw the attention of the Centre on issues, including skyrocketing price of raw materials.

All the industry-associations such as the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, Southern India Engineering and Manufacturers Association, and Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Coimbatore (ICCIC), would participate in the closure.

There would be a one-hour demonstration in front of the district Collectorates across the country, said ICCIC sources said.

The associations said they wanted to show the strength of MSMEs in the country and draw the attention of the government to the hardship being faced by the MSME sector. The protest was called for by the All India Council of Associations of MSMEs.

