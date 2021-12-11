Left Menu

Conflict with Kerala CM on political appointees: Governor says he is strong supporter of varsity's autonomy

Stating that he is a strong supporter of autonomy of Universities, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Saturday that he had told Vice-Chancellors of Universities during a meeting he is ready to delegate powers to the latter so that the universities do not need to take permission from the former.

Stating that he is a strong supporter of autonomy of Universities, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Saturday that he had told Vice-Chancellors of Universities during a meeting he is ready to delegate powers to the latter so that the universities do not need to take permission from the former. The governor's statements came after Khan wrote a letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing displeasure over political appointments in state universities and urged him to amend the Acts of the Universities and take over as Chancellor.

He said, "I am a strong votary of University's autonomy. After I became governor, I asked Vice Chancellors in the Universities that what are the powers that he can delegate to them so they don't need to come to me for permission." The Governor further said, "This is my government. I don't want any conflict with the government. Every day, they come to me and ask me to appoint somebody as Vice-Chancellor. It cannot go for a long time." (ANI)

