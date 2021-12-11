+ UN's 'observer' status to ISA will aid OSOWOG: R K Singh

Union Minister R K Singh on Saturday said granting of 'observer' status to the International Solar Alliance by the United Nations will give impetus to the One Sun One World One Grid(OSOWAG) initiative. In a congratulatory tweet, the Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister said this historic decision of the UN is going to be a stepping stone in furtherance of the Prime Minister’s vision of OSOWAG.

This will provide a big boost to the initiative to bring about just and equitable energy solutions through the deployment of solar energy, he further said.

Singh also highlighted that the decision would immensely help towards achieving the goal of net zero carbon emissions through global cooperations.

He reaffirmed that India is progressively contributing to this mission by having a significant share of renewable energy in the power mix.

