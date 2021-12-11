Govt committed towards achieving universalisation of social security: Labour Minister

The government is committed towards achieving universalization of social security, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has said as he emphasised the importance of the e-shram portal to capture the data of unorganized workers for evidence -based policy making.

He made the remarks at a tripartite conference organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour & Employment on December 10, 2021.

The Tripartite National Dialogue on Global Call to Action aimed at bringing a human-centered recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in the context of India, a labour ministry statement aid.

It discussed inclusive economic growth and employment, protection of all workers, universal social protection and social dialogue, in the context of India.

In his keynote address on the occasion, Yadav emphasised on the importance of tripartite social dialogue and futuristic approach for policy making and implementation in the country.

He highlighted the need for capacity building, skill development, occupational safety of the workers and transition towards green jobs and green economy for inclusive, resilient and sustainable development of the country.

Yadav stated that the government is committed towards achieving universalization of social security and a very significant step taken in this direction is the launch of the e-shram portal to capture the data of unorganized sector workers for evidence–based policy making and for providing social security to such workers.

The minister further said the Labour Bureau of the ministry is undertaking all-India surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, transport sector workers, which will help in developing policies for the welfare of the workers.

The importance of collective efforts of the government and social partners and constructive tripartite social dialogue was also highlighted.

Two panel discussions were also organized.

In another statement, the labour ministry stated that the 50th meeting of the General Council of the V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) was held under the chairpersonship of Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on December 10.

The minister reviewed various activities of the institute and provided directions for future professional activities. He desired that the institute should aspire to become a world class institute and work for the ISO certification.

He also advised that VVGNLI should have internship for management and legal students.

He also released four publications of the institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)