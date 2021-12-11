Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports no Omicron case today

With zero cases of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, the tally of cases remained at 17 in the state, informed the state government.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:27 IST
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports no Omicron case today
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With zero cases of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, the tally of cases remained at 17 in the state, informed the state government. A total of 17 cases of Omicron have been reported in the state so far, of which seven patients have been discharged from the hospital following recovery.

Meanwhile, the state reported 807 new COVID cases, 869 recoveries, and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this active cases stand at 6,452. The recoveries in the state stood at 64,91,805.

So far 1,41,243 people have died from the virus. States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant with the total number of Omicron cases in the country going up to 33.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021