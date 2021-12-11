Committed to inclusive development of villages: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said no stone will be left unturned for the inclusive development of villages.

Channi met zila parishad and panchayat samiti members, sarpanches, councilors of Chamkaur Sahib block at his residence in Dholan Majra village.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said no stone will be left unturned for the inclusive development of villages, for which he is meeting the panchayats personally and their demands will be met.

He asked the panchayats to complete development works on a war footing so that the next phase of works could be started soon, an official release said.

Referring to farmers returning home from Delhi borders after the suspension of their agitation, Channi said their stir has proved to be a big success and people of Punjab and the state government made contributions to the struggle.

''Farmers are returning home today after ending the 'morcha' and the state government is extending a warm welcome to farmers by setting up reception gates at various places,'' said Channi, as per the release.

The chief minister further said the Punjab government wanted to waive the debt of the farmers and debt up to Rs 2 lakh has already been waived.

Channi said he has also written a letter to the prime minister to waive all debts of farmers and formulate a policy in this regard as farmers of the entire nation direly needed the same.

Channi said the Punjab government is committed to uplifting the economic status of the poor and concrete steps are being taken in this regard.

