Left Menu

Committed to inclusive development of villages: Channi

PTI | Morinda | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:29 IST
Committed to inclusive development of villages: Channi
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said no stone will be left unturned for the inclusive development of villages.

Channi met zila parishad and panchayat samiti members, sarpanches, councilors of Chamkaur Sahib block at his residence in Dholan Majra village.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said no stone will be left unturned for the inclusive development of villages, for which he is meeting the panchayats personally and their demands will be met.

He asked the panchayats to complete development works on a war footing so that the next phase of works could be started soon, an official release said.

Referring to farmers returning home from Delhi borders after the suspension of their agitation, Channi said their stir has proved to be a big success and people of Punjab and the state government made contributions to the struggle.

''Farmers are returning home today after ending the 'morcha' and the state government is extending a warm welcome to farmers by setting up reception gates at various places,'' said Channi, as per the release.

The chief minister further said the Punjab government wanted to waive the debt of the farmers and debt up to Rs 2 lakh has already been waived.

Channi said he has also written a letter to the prime minister to waive all debts of farmers and formulate a policy in this regard as farmers of the entire nation direly needed the same.

Channi said the Punjab government is committed to uplifting the economic status of the poor and concrete steps are being taken in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021