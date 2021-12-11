Left Menu

MP first state in advancing use of drone technology on large scale, says Scindia

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:41 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Stating that drone technology will bring significant changes in the world's economy, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday informed it is a matter of pride that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country in advancing the use of drone technology at such a big scale. Scindia's remarks came at Gwalior drone mela organised today jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Madhav Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), Gwalior.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said, "Drone Mela is a historic day for Gwalior. Through this we have become a witness to the new revolution." He said that in the coming future, drone technology will bring significant changes in the world's economy. "It is a matter of pride that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country in advancing the use of drone technology at such a big scale," Scindia said.

The drone mela is part of the series of events planned under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. The programme was the biggest congregation of drone manufacturers, service providers, drone enthusiasts and user communities, especially students, farmers and common man of the city. The programme included drone exhibition, demonstration, drone spardha, industry-user interactions and launches.

Apart from Scindia, the chief guests of the programmes were Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Over 30 exhibition stalls were set up to showcase drones, drone applications, services, use cases etc. 12 demonstrations were conducted by various organisations on various drone-based applications including pesticide spraying, afforestation, vaccine/medicine delivery, surveillance etc.

Participants and youth enjoyed drone acrobatics presented by various drone companies and high-speed drone races towards the end of the programme. The programme was attended by over 10,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

