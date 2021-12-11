Left Menu

Channi starts loan waiver scheme for SC, backward classes

PTI | Morinda | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:56 IST
Channi starts loan waiver scheme for SC, backward classes
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday started a loan waiver scheme under which an amount up to Rs 50,000 borrowed from the ab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Land Development Finance Corporation will be waived.

The loan waiver certificates will be distributed across the state to all the beneficiaries during the special functions by the ministers and MLAs, Channi said.

During the first stage today, the loan waiver certificates of Rs 41.48 crore of the scheduled castes and Rs 20.98 crore of the Backward Classes are being handed over'', Channi said in his address to a gathering here.

An official release quoting Channi said the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Land Development Finance Corporation provides loans to the needy persons in order to raise their economic standard. The corporation provides loans at easy interest rates to the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes category, backward classes, economically weaker sections and others for setting up self-employment ventures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021