Wild elephant killed by speeding train in Assam
Meanwhile, angry villagers continued to block National Highway 17 to protest against the killing of a two-year-old girl in firing by forest department personnel who were driving away a herd of wild elephants at Boko in Kamrup Rural district on Friday, police said.While the child, who was on her mothers lap, was killed, the woman was injured.
A wild elephant was killed after being hit by a speeding train in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday, police said.
The six-year-old wild elephant was hit by the Guwahati-Silghat passenger train at Kaliabor area. The animal rolled into a nearby field from the railway track and died. Forest officials and railway police reached the spot and made arrangements for conducting post-mortem examination of the elephant, police said. Meanwhile, angry villagers continued to block National Highway 17 to protest against the killing of a two-year-old girl in firing by forest department personnel who were driving away a herd of wild elephants at Boko in Kamrup Rural district on Friday, police said.
While the child, who was on her mother's lap, was killed, the woman was injured. They were sitting outside their house. The protestors are demanding that adequate compensation be paid to the family and the government take adequate measures to stop destruction of crops by wild elephants.
