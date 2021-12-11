Left Menu

TN chopper crash: Last rites of Lance Naik Vivek Kumar performed in Himachal

The last rites of Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, who was among the 13 people who died in the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, was performed on Saturday at his hometown Jaisinghpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

TN chopper crash: Last rites of Lance Naik Vivek Kumar performed in Himachal
Last rites of Lance Naik Vivek Kumar performed at his hometown Jaisinghpur in Kangra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The last rites of Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, who was among the 13 people who died in the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, was performed on Saturday at his hometown Jaisinghpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife, a 3-6-month-old son, parents and a brother.

His wife and other family members mourn the loss as they bid him a final goodbye. "I am the wife of martyr Vivek Kumar and I am proud of him," said his wife Priyanka.

Asha Devi, a mother of Lance Kumar said that her family government's support. "I sacrificed my son for the country. I am proud of him. He was our support system. My second son is unemployed. We need the government's support," said Asha Devi.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid tribute to Lance Naik Vivek Kumar at Kangra Airport. "We have paid homage to Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, as Kangra mourns. Rs 5 lakh was provided to the kin previously, as per a govt scheme. But I will additionally provide financial aid of Rs 5 lakh from my side. We'll see to all the help needed by the family soon," said Thakur.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8. Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital. (ANI)

